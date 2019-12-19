Impeachment Hoax 12.19.2019

The house voted yesterday to impeach President Donald Trump on two counts. Article one, abuse of power. Article two, obstruction of congress.

Last March, house speaker Nancy (San Fran Nan) Pelosi said that impeachment should be a bi-partisan effort. The vote, however, was strictly along party lines.

Your elected congressman Salud Carbajal, voted in favor of impeachment on both counts. Congressman Carbajal is now in a re-election campaign against radio talk show host Andy Caldwell of Santa Barbara county. Caldwell is the founder of the Coalition Of Labor Agriculture and Business, better known as COLAB.

(The following information added by Tracy Phillips):

Story from https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/trump-campaign-5-million-impeachment-day:

The Trump Campaign raised $5 million on the day house democrats voted to impeach the President on two counts, according to campaign manager Brad Parscale. “Incredible fundraising numbers!” Parscale tweeted. “[Trump] has raised over [$5 million] (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s impeachment hoax!”

As House members voted on articles of impeachment, President Trump held a rally. Wednesday at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, that drew thousands of supporters.