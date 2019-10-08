Impeachment Inquiry vs Biden’s Son Inquiry 10.08.2019

While congress debates the movement to impeach the president, our former congressman, Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is defending an investigation into the dealings of former vice president Joe Biden and his son in the Ukraine.

He says if he were to commit a crime, he could be investigated, despite the fact he’s in congress. Joe Biden’s son received $50,000 a month from an oil company in Ukraine for sitting on their board of directors, although he had no background in the oil industry and did not speak Ukrainian or Russian. The debate continues over the issue.

Congressman Salud Carbajal has backed Nancy Pelosi and congressional progressives. He is running for reelection in the 24th congressional district.

Republican challenger Andy Caldwell will be meeting with north county residents on Saturday afternoon October 19th at the Republican Headquarters on El Camino Real.