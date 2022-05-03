In Business News 05.03.2022

The owners of the landmark Upham Hotel in Santa Barbara is buying a half block complex in Baywood park.

The Upham Hotel opened in 1871 in Santa Barbara. It’s the oldest continuously operating hotel in the city.

Developer Carl Johnson owns it. And he’s bought the half block complex in Baywood Park that includes a water front inn, coffee shop and a restaurant. It’s all along second street in Baywood Park. Several outbuildings are also on the property.

Not included in the sale is the Merrimaker Bar at the end of the block.

If you search dive bars on the internet, the Merrimaker is the one that is shown in pictures. That and the bathroom at Guthrie’s Alley Cat in Bakersfield.