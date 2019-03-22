In Business News 3.22.2019

Laetitia Winery was bought by Santa Rosa based Vintage Wine Estates for an undisclosed sum. Vintage Wine Estates is the 14th largest wine producer in the United States. Current head winemaker Eric Hickey will stay on as a member of the Vintage Wine Estates wine making team.

An 80-acre luxurious compound near Cambria is for sale for $60 million dollars. 32,000 square feet of living space on the coastal property at the north end of Moonstone drive. If it doesn’t sell by April 22nd, the property will go to auction April 25th. The 14,000 square-foot main residence includes five bedrooms, a grand entry rotunda and a wine cellar with 3,500 bottles of wine. May be some Laetitia wine there.