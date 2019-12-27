In College Basketball 12.27.2019

Cal Poly travels south to play San Diego state tomorrow at four in the afternoon. That game will be televised on Fox San Diego and related channels. The Aztecs are undefeated and ranked #15 in the nation.

The Mustangs are 2-10 under new head coach John Smith. Smith has both his son and nephew playing for the Mustangs in his inaugural season.

Keith Smith is a point guard from Danville and coach John Smith’s nephew.

Jamal Smith transferred from Cal State Fullerton. He’s also a guard. Jamal is the son of head coach John Smith.