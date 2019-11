Damian Gavilan of Paso Robles won the mountain league championship.

Jason Scruggs of the Bearcats was 5th.

The Bearcats finished 3rd in the boys division and the girls division.

On the girls side, Charlotte Castelli of Paso Robles finished second.

Madeline Loff of Paso Robles finished 6th.

In the ocean league, Ashley Hurdle of Templeton fished 4th in the girls division. Templeton finished fifth among girls. The boys also finished 5th.