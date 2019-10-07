In High School Football 10.07.2019

The Templeton Eagles beat previously undefeated St. Bernards of Eureka 49-21.

Eagles coach Don Crow tells KPRL the team came through in the second half. At halftime the score was 14-14, but the Eagles outscored the Crusaders 35-7 in the second half.

The Eagles are now 5-1. Up next, Santa Maria for a homecoming game Friday at Templeton high school.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Royal high school of Simi Valley 27-13.

The Paso Robles Bearcats had a bye Friday night. This coming Friday, the Bearcats will host Arroyo Grande. The game was scheduled for Arroyo Grande, but it’s been moved to War Memorial stadium because Arroyo Grande’s field is being renovated.

A hole in one Saturday at Paso Robles golf course. Ronnie Gentry scored the ace on the 195 yard 17th hole using a utility wood developed by Cobra. It’s Gentry’s first hole-in-one. Gentry started playing 30 years ago at the age of 24.