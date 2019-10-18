In High School Football 10.18.2019

The Templeton Eagles travel to Morro Bay to take on the Pirates tonight. Eagles head coach Don Crow says the Pirates will be a good challenge. You can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30 pm.

Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski of Templeton leads the state in touchdowns by a quarterback, and is the #2 quarterback in California in rushing yardage.

Against Santa Maria last Friday, Kaschewski completed 7 of 10 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. On 14 carries, he rushed for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The other game in the ocean league has Santa Maria at Mission Prep.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Santa Maria to play St. Joseph in their second league game. The Bearcats are 2-5 for the season. The Knights are 4-3 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Pioneer Valley tonight. The Greyhounds are 2-5 for the season, the Panthers are 1-6.