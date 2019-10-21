In High School Football 10.21.2019

The Templeton Eagles beat the Morro Bay Pirates, 48-19. Coach Don Crow tells KPRL “It was a big win for the Eagles. Now we prepare for the league championship, next Friday at Volunteer Stadium in Templeton.

The Templeton Eagles improve to 7-1 overall. Templeton will host Mission Prep Friday in a game that will determine the Ocean League championship.

The Paso robles Bearcats lost to St. Joseph 21-20 Friday night in Santa Maria. The Bearcats fall to 2-6 for the season. Friday, Paso Robles will host Righetti.

The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley Friday night, 24-10. The Greyhounds improve to 3-5 for the season, and 1-1 in the PAC-4 league. They will play at Nipomo next Friday night.