In High School Sports 10.24.2019

The Templeton Eagles host Mission Prep in a game which will decide the Ocean league championship. Coach Don Crow says that was decided Friday night, after the Eagles beat Morro Bay. Kick off is seven tomorrow night at Templeton high school. You can hear that game live on KPRL.

Tomorrow night is homecoming for the Paso Robles Bearcats. The Bearcats are 2-1 at home. The Righetti Warriors are 3-0 on the road. Kick off at seven Friday night at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel south to play Nipomo tomorrow night in the south county. Those two teams are tied for second place in the PAC-4 conference.