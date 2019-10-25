In High School Sports 10.25.2019

Tonight, the Templeton Eagles host Mission Prep in a game which will decide the Ocean League Championship. Both teams are 2-0 in the new league. Coach Don Crow of the Eagles says Mission Prep is a good football team.

Kick off is 7:00 tonight at Templeton high school. You can hear the game live tonight here on am 1230 KPRL.

Tonight is homecoming for the Paso Robles Bearcats. The Paso Robles high school football team is hosting Righetti high school of Santa Maria. Kick off at 7:00 Friday night at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel south to play Nipomo tonight. Those two teams are tied for second place in the PAC-4 league. That game in Nipomo also begins at 7:00.