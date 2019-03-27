In High School Sports 3.27.2019

The Paso Robles softball team beat Righetti 6-0 Tuesday afternoon at Paso Robles high school. Andie Dizon singled with the bases loaded in the 6th inning to put the Bearcats up 5-0. A fielder’s choice scored one more run. Jaiden Ralston struck out 7 hitters and allowed only 3 hits in getting the shut-out victory.

The Bearcats take on Templeton at 6:00 Friday night at Vineyard ballpark.

In San Luis Obispo, Bailey Doherty threw another no-hitter as the Atascadero Greyhound girls softball team beat the Tigers 6-0. Doherty struck out eleven for the Greyhounds. Atascadero will host st. Joseph next Tuesday.

The Atascadero baseball team lost at San Luis Obispo 9-1.

Weather permitting, the Paso Robles baseball team travels to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph.