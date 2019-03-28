In High School Sports 3.28.2019

The Paso Robles boys baseball team beat St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria by a score of 8-2. Senior Lucas Climer threw a complete game for the Bearcats, giving up three hits and two earned runs. Climer struck out 12 Knights. The Bearcats host St. Joseph at 6:00 Friday evening at Barnhart Field.

The Paso Robles girls softball team takes on Templeton at 6:00 Friday night at Vineyard Ballpark in Templeton.

Atascadero’s girls softball team will host St. Joseph next Tuesday.

The Atascadero boys baseball team lost at San Luis Obispo 9-1 on Tuesday. The Greyhounds host the Tigers Friday afternoon at 4:30.

The Templeton boys baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande Friday afternoon at 4:30.

The Templeton girls softball team, hosts Paso Robles Friday afternoon at 4:30.