In High School Sports 3.29.2019

The Paso Robles boys baseball team hosts St. Joseph this evening at Barnhardt Field. That game gets underway at six this evening. Sophomore Jakob Wright is expected to start tonight for the Bearcats.

The Paso Robles girls softball team travels to Templeton to take on the Eagles at Vineyard Athletic Park. Templeton’s Ashley Daugherty will throw the first pitch at 6:00.

The Atascadero boys baseball team hosts San Luis Obispo at 4:30 this afternoon. The Tigers are 12-1 overall, 4-1 in conference. They only lost that one game to the Bearcat’s last week.

Templeton’s boys baseball team plays Arroyo Grande at 4:30 this afternoon in the south county.

The Atascadero girls softball team hosts St. Joseph next Tuesday afternoon.