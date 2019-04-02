In High School Sports 4.02.2019

Tuesday afternoon, the Atascadero Greyhounds softball team hosts the St. Joseph Knights. The Greyhounds lead the Mountain League with a record of 5-0. They are 11-5 overall. St. Joseph is 1-4 (5-6). That game gets underway at 4:30 in Atascadero. Bailey Doherty is the probable starter for the Greyhounds.

The Templeton Eagles softball team host the Arroyo Grande Eagles Tuesday. On Saturday, Templeton beat Lompoc 10-1 in a non-conference game. The Eagles’ game gets underway at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Vineyard Athletic Park in Templeton.

The top basketball prospect of 2020 in the nation has finally made a commitment. Paige Bueckers of Minnetonka, Minnesota was recruited by Minnesota, UCLA, Duke, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Maryland, Texas, Oregon and Oregon State. She announces she’s going to U Conn after she graduates from high school in 2020.