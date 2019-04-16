In High School Sports 4.16.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts Righetti at 4:30 this afternoon. Ryan Harvel will be the Bearcats starting pitcher.

The Atascadero baseball team hosts St. Joseph at 4:30 this afternoon.

Templeton’s baseball team plays tomorrow at a tournament at Sinsheimer park in San Luis Obispo.

The Templeton Eagles softball team hosts San Luis Obispo today at 4:30.

The Atascadero softball team plays at Righetti this afternoon in Santa Maria. That game also begins at 4:30.

The Paso Robles softball team plays next on Thursday, also at Righetti.