In High School Sports 4.16.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts Righetti at 4:30 this afternoon. Ryan Harvel will be the Bearcats starting pitcher.
The Atascadero baseball team hosts St. Joseph at 4:30 this afternoon.
Templeton’s baseball team plays tomorrow at a tournament at Sinsheimer park in San Luis Obispo.
The Templeton Eagles softball team hosts San Luis Obispo today at 4:30.
The Atascadero softball team plays at Righetti this afternoon in Santa Maria. That game also begins at 4:30.
The Paso Robles softball team plays next on Thursday, also at Righetti.