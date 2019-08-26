In High School Sports 8.26.2019

Friday night kicked off high school football for north county teams. The Templeton Eagles traveled to the hot and humid San Joaquin valley for a game against Caruthers Friday evening. The Eagles upset the Blue Raiders 32-6.

The Paso Robles Bearcats shut out by Liberty of Bakersfield 24-0. Atascadero lost to Sunnyside in Fresno 30-7. Woodlake beat Mission Prep 40-20.

This Friday, Paso Robles travels to Bakersfield to take on Frontier. Atascadero will host Buena of Ventura. The Templeton Eagles have a bye. They’ll host Carmel on September 6th.