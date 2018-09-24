In High School Sports 9.24.2018

The Templeton Eagles lost to the Santa Ynez 49-21. This Friday, the Eagles host the Morro Bay Pirates in their homecoming game.

At War Memorial stadium, the Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Sanger 27-24. The Bearcats travel to Righetti on Friday.

Atascadero lost to Pioneer Valley 36-7. The Greyhounds play Royal Friday night in Simi Valley.

San Luis Obispo beat Hanford West 74-36. The Tigers are now 4-1 for the season.

In college football, #6 eastern Washington beat Cal Poly 70-17.

Eagles QB Gage Gubrud missed on his first three passes, but finished 21 of 27 with three touchdowns. Cal Poly fumbled four times. Two of the fumbles were returned for touchdowns.