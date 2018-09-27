In High School Sports 9.27.2018

The Templeton Eagles preparing for their homecoming game tomorrow night against rival Morro Bay.

Coach Tyler Lane says the Eagles are healthier than they have been in several games. The Eagles hosting Morro Bay, homecoming game tomorrow night at Templeton high school. You can hear the game live here on am 1230 KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats open league play tomorrow night at Righetti high school. The Warriors are 5-1. The Bearcats are 2-4.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play Royal down south in Simi Valley.