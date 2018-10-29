In Highschool and College Sports 10.29.2018

Friday night in Nipomo, Templeton’s Shane Simonin scored two quick touchdowns against Nipomo. After taking a 14-0 lead, the Titans held the Eagles scoreless and racked up 56 points. They won 56-14. Nipomo wins the Ocean League title and advances to the CIF-CS playoffs. Templeton ends the season with a 2-3 record in the Ocean League, 3-7 overall.

The Paso Robles Bearcats prevailed 28-24 despite a heroic effort by the Atascadero Greyounds in Friday night’s final game of the regular season. Paso Robles improves to 1-3 in the mountain league, 3-7 overall. The Greyhounds end the season with a record of 0-4, and 0-10.

A second round playoff game for Templeton girls volleyball tomorrow night. The Eagles beat Bullard high school last Thursday night 3-0 while San Luis beat Tulare Union 3-2. Templeton is hosting San Luis Obispo tomorrow night in the second game of the CIF central section playoffs. The winner tomorrow night will likely play Exeter Thursday, which is the top seed in the division.

Two north county athletes running for Cal Poly excelled at the Big West cross country championship in Fullerton. Former Greyhound Miranda Daschian won the women’s race, leading the Mustangs to the team championship. Daschian is a junior at Cal Poly. Last year, she finished runner up in the Big West conference championship. Her freshman year she ran for Cuesta college and won the state JC championship. Freshman Annie Meeder of Paso Robles finished W18th in the Big west championship held Saturday in Fullerton. She completed the scoring for the Mustang women’s team. The Mustang men also won their championship.