In Local High School Sports 4.11.2019

The Paso Robles softball team beat St. Joseph 10-0 in six innings. Freshman Jaiden Ralston shut-out the Knights through six innings. Jaiden is the great-grand daughter of John and June Bertoni. She allowed only two hits in the game. The Bearcats had 15 hits. They scored runs in every inning but the second. Paso Robles has now won nine consecutive games. They lead the Mountain league with a conference record of 8-1. They’re 13-4 overall.

The Bearcat baseball team lost to Arroyo Grande 6-2 yesterday. Arroyo Grande senior Kadin Byrne hit a three run homer to give the Eagles the early lead. The Bearcats will play Arroyo Grande again tomorrow afternoon in the south county.

This afternoon, Templeton softball team plays at Atascadero this afternoon at 4:30.