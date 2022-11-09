In Local Sports 11.09.2022

Several local high school football teams preparing for play off games tomorrow night.

The Templeton Eagles host Corcoran tomorrow evening at Templeton high school. The Eagles are 7-4 coming off a win over Roosevelt of Fresno. Corcoran is 9-2. The Panthers beat McClane 28-12 to reach the second round of the playoffs.

The Atascadero Greyhounds at home tomorrow night against Madera South. The Greyhounds are 6-4. The Stallions are 7-4.

Mission College Prep hosts Arroyo Grande tomorrow night. The Royals are coming off a loss to St. Joseph 49-21 in the final regular season game. They are seeded first in division 3.

The teams in the Central Section are playing their second round games on Thursday night because Veterans Day is Friday.

In the North Coast Section in the Bay Area, they’re playing first round games on Friday night. For instance, Acalanes is playing Concord Friday night.