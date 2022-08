The Dodgers shut out the Brewers 4-0.

The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-1.

Madison Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to Evan Longoria and picked up the loss.

The Mariners beat the Angels 6-2.

The Rangers beat the Athletics 2-1.

The Rays shut out the Yankees 4-0.

The Orioles beat the Blue Jays 7-3.