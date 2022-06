The Dodgers beat the White Sox 11-9.

The Cleveland Guardians over Oakland 8-4.

The Angels beat the Red Sox 5-2.

And the Yankees beat the Twins 10-7.

The College World Series resume this weekend with the Super Regionals.

#2 Stanford hosting UCONN.

#3 Oregon State hosting Auburn.

Tomorrow night for the Beavers, Cooper Hjerpe on the mound against Auburn. Cooper is one of the top five pitchers in college baseball. His dad pitched at Cal Poly in the 80’s.