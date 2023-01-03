In Sports 01.03.2023

Monday night football game stopped abruptly in the first quarter last night after Damar Hamlin was injured. After making a tackle, he collapsed on the field. He was given CPR and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and is listed in critical condition.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in overtime Sunday in Nevada. The 49ers improve to 12-4 for the season.

The Chargers beat the Rams 31-10.

The Packers beat the Vikings 41-17.

The Buccaneers came from behind to beat the Panthers 30-24 in Tampa Bay.

The Giants beat the Colts 38-10.