In Sports 01.09.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat boys basketball team lost to Mission Prep 71-57 last night in San Luis Obispo. The Royals jumped out to 21-4 lead in the first quarter, and coasted for three quarters. The Bearcats fall to 7-11, 0-3 in conference.

Templeton boys beat Atascadero 55-27. Templeton is now 8-7 overall, 2-0 in conference. The Greyhounds 6-12, 1-1 in conference.

In girls basketball, the Bearcats rallied in the 4th quarter to tie the game against the Arroyo Grande Eagles. The Eagles prevailed in overtime, ultimately beating Paso Robles 67-59 at Gil Asa gym at Paso Robles high school.