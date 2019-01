Last night, Arroyo Grande beat Mission Prep 68-51.

Paso Robles beat Pioneer Valley 47-46.

TONIGHT,

Templeton plays at Morro Bay at 6:45.

Atascadero boys play at Orcutt Academy, same time, 6:45.

IN GIRLS BASKETBALL,

Tonight, Atascadero hosts Orcutt Academy at 6:45.

Paso Robles plays at Righetti in Santa Maria.

Templeton girls host Morro Bay at 6:45.

All the games at 6:45, although JV plays earlier.