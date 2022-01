A big upset in college basketball. Stanford beats #5 USC 75-69. That game played in a nearly empty stadium on the farm.

USC had not been ranked in the top five since December of 1974. They will be dropping in the next poll.

Last night #8 Duke beat Wake Forest 78-64.

#10 Michigan state beat the Gophers of Minnesota 71-68 and #12 LSU beat Florida 64-58.

In the top five, Baylor remains #1, Gonzaga is #2, UCLA #3, Auburn 4th, and USC #5. But that may change next week.