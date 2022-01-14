In Sports 01.14.2022

High school basketball resumes tonight for north county teams.

The Paso Robles girls team at home tonight against Righetti.

The boys travel to Santa Maria to play Righetti.

Templeton boys at home against Santa Maria tonight.

The girls travel to Santa Maria.

All four games begin at 6:30.

Atascadero teams have the night off.

Last night, Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost a home game against UC Riverside, 57-46.

This weekend’s Cal Poly women’s basketball game against UC Riverside and UC Davis are cancelled.