In Sports 01.17.2022

Friday night, the Paso Robles high school girl’s basketball team beat Righetti 51-47. The Bearcat girls improve to 14-8 for the season. Friday, the team travels to Santa Maria to play St. Joseph.

Meanwhile in Santa Maria Friday, the Bearcat boy’s basketball team lost to the Righetti Warriors 69-48. The Bearcat’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25th at Atascadero. One week from tomorrow.

Atascadero teams did not play Friday night.

A game between Nipomo and Arroyo Grande girls was cancelled Friday because of covid. A big match-up scheduled tomorrow evening in Santa Maria between St. Joseph girls (12-3) and Nipomo (17-2) is also cancelled.

In the NFL play offs;

The 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

The 49ers next head to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in another play off game.