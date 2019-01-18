In Sports 01.18.2019

Paso Robles girls soccer hosting San Luis Obispo tonight at War Memorial stadium at 6:00 this evening. The bearcats are 10-8. The Tigers 13-2-1.

Paso Robles boys soccer team travels to Arroyo Grande to take on the Eagles at six tonight.

The Bearcats boys basketball team also plays at Arroyo Grande at 6:45 tonight. The Bearcats are 8-12. The Eagles 16-4.

The Bearcats girls basketball team is home against San Luis Obispo tonight at 6:45. The Bearcats are 9-13. The Tigers are 19-3.

Templeton girls soccer at home tonight against Mission Prep. That game begins at 6:00. The Royals are 6-8. The Eagles 10-3-2.

Templeton boys soccer team plays Atascadero this evening at 6:00. That game to be played at Paso Robles high school field.

Templeton boys basketball playing tonight at Nipomo.

Tempelton girls hosting Santa Maria at 6:45.

Atascadero boys basketball plays at Santa Maria @ 6:45.

Atascadero girls playing at home against Nipomo @ 6:45.

Atascadero girls soccer plays at Righetti tonight.

Atascadero boys play Templeton, but because of the soggy field, that game will be played at Paso Robles high school at six this evening.