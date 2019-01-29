In Sports 01.29.2019

A big soccer game tonight in Atascadero. The Greyhound girls’ soccer team hosts San Luis Obispo tonight at 6:00. San Luis and Atascadero have won their last five games. They are first and second in their league.

The Atascadero boys’ soccer team plays at Morro Bay Friday night.

The Atascadero boys basketball team hosts Orcutt Academy tonight at 6:45. Atascadero girls play Orcutt tonight at Lakeview Jr. High in Orcutt. That game gets underway at 6:45.

The Paso Robles boys basketball team hosts Pioneer Valley at 6:45 tomorrow night.

The boys soccer team plays at San Luis Obispo high school at 6:45 tonight.

The Bearcats girls basketball team hosts Righetti tonight at 6:45 at Gil Asa gym.

The Paso Robles girls soccer team hosts St. Joseph at 6:00 tonight at War Memorial stadium.