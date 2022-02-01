In Sports 02.01.2022

If you attended Cal Poly games at Spanos stadium in 2013 or 2016, you may remember Cooper Kupp, the receiver for the LA Rams who made some key plays Sunday in the play off game with the 49ers.

In 2013, Cooper Kupp had 8 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, as Eastern Washington beat Cal Poly 35-22. Then in 2016, he had 11 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown. But he also threw two touchdowns. He only threw two passes for the Eagles, but both went for touchdowns on trick plays as Eastern Washington beat Cal Poly 42-21.

In high school basketball…

Atascadero girls are at San Luis Obispo. Templeton girls host Pioneer Valley. Paso Robles girls play tomorrow at St. Joseph.

In boys basketball..

The Bearcats host Mission Prep tonight at Gil Asa Gym. Atascadero boys host St. Joseph, which is 21-2 this season. Templeton boys travel to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley.

In soccer,

Paso Robles girls host Atascadero tonight. The Paso Robles boys play tomorrow. They host Pioneer Valley tomorrow night.

Atascadero boys host Orcutt Academy. The girl Greyhounds play at Paso Robles.

Templeton boys are at Pioneer Valley. The Templeton girls host Pioneer Valley.

The basketball games begin at 6:30. The soccer games start at 6:00.