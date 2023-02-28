In Sports 02.28.2023

Two central coast high school boys basketball teams play tonight in the CIF State Championships.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles and Mission Prep advancing to the state championships.

Mission College Prep plays the Armenian General Benevolent Union high school in Canoga Park tonight. That’s a first round game in Division 3.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles host Blair of Pasadena in a first round game tonight in Division 4. The winner of that game will play either San Pedro or Lynnwood.

In the Open Division, the St. Joseph Knights will play Dougherty Valley in the second round. That’s Saturday March fourth at a neutral site.