In Sports 03.07.2023

The Cal Poly Mustangs continue a 15-game home stand today.

The baseball team hosting Xavier of Ohio.

The first pitch is at six tonight.

On the Cal Poly coaching staff, former bearcat Mark Armstrong is a graduate assistant, he’ll be working tonight’s game against Xavier at Robin Baggett stadium.

This weekend, the Mustangs host University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).

In high school basketball, tonight the St. Joseph Knights play against Modesto Christian in the open division semifinals of the state championship. Tip off at 7:00 tonight in Modesto. The winner tonight advances to the state championship game.