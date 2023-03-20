In Sports 03.20.2023

March Madness narrows the field in the NCAA basketball championships to 16 teams.

Among those still standing,

UCLA beat Northwestern 68-63 to advance.

Gonzaga beat TCU 84-81.

San Diego State beat Furman 75-52.

Princeton beat Missouri 78-63.

St. Mary’s lost to U-Conn 70-55.

On Thursday, UCLA faces Gonzaga.

On Friday, San Diego state plays Alabama.

Princeton plays Creighton.

The other teams still alive in the play offs, Xavier, Texas, Miami, Houston, UConn, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kansas State, Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.

In the women’s tournament, the University of Portland lost to Oklahoma 85-63.

UCLA eliminated Sacramento State 67-45.

San Diego state beat USC 62-57.

Ole Miss beat Gonzaga 71-48.

In the second round,

Ole Miss eliminated Stanford 54-49.

Maryland beat Arizona 77-64.

Virginia Tech ousted San Diego State 72-60.

Today UCLA plays Oklahoma in the second round of the women’s tournament. One of eight games to be played today. UCLA is the only women’s team from California left in the NCAA championships.