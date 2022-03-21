In Sports 03.21.2022

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team swept Cal State Northridge in three games at Baggett stadium over the weekend. The Mustangs improve to 10-9 for the season. They’re 3-0 in the Big West. Incidentally, Brooks Lee is leading the nation with 14 doubles. He is batting .438 after 19 games this season. The Mustangs play at Cal tomorrow night.

In the NCAA basketball play offs….

St. Peters Peacocks beat Murray State to advance to the Sweet 16. The Peacocks the Cinderella team this year.

Among west coast schools, UCLA, Arizona and Gonzaga advance to the Sweet 16.

Cal State Fullerton, USC, San Francisco and St. Mary’s eliminated.

Play resumes Thursday with some of the regional taking place in San Francisco.

The national championships are Monday night April fourth in New Orleans.