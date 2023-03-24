In Sports 03.24.2023

Four games in the NCAA play off yesterday.

Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93.

Uconn over Arkansas 88-65.

Florida Atlantic beat Tennessee 62-55.

And Gonzaga beat UCLA 79-76.

The Bulldogs winning in the closing seconds.

Four more games today in the men’s bracket, including San Diego State against Alabama. Princeton plays Creighton. Xavier takes on Texas, and it’s Houston against Miami.

The women begin two days of play to narrow the field from 16-4. Just one California team left in that womens tournament. UCLA plays top seeded South Carolina tomorrow morning at eleven.