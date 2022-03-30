In Sports 03.30.2022

Led by Mark Armstrong of Paso Robles, the Cal Poly Mustangs clobbered the Santa Clara Broncos last night, 15-6. Armstrong doubled in two runs in the first inning, drew a bases-loaded walk for another RBI in the fifth, and singled to drive home his fourth RBI in the sixth inning to lead the Mustangs to a 15-6 victory last night at Cal Poly. Armstrong started as designated hitter for the Mustangs. He increased his batting average to .300 for the season.

Short stop Lee Brooks went 3-5 and scored twice. His batting average is now .432. Catcher Ryan Stafford went 2-4. He’s now averaging .343.

This coming weekend, the Mustangs host Dixie state of Utah for a four game series.