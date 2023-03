Some call it the flea market final four.

Not one of the four teams still standing in the NCAA tournament were ranked #1, 2 or 3 in their bracket.

So Saturday, #9 Florida Atlantic plays #5 San Diego State.

Then, #5 Miami plays #4 Uconn.

The winners play Monday night for the national championship. TV ratings are down, but there have been some very exciting games this year.

The women play their semifinal games tomorrow.

#3 LSU against #1 Virginia Tech.

And then #2 Iowa plays #1 South Carolina.