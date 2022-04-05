In Sports 04.05.2022

Tonight the Cal Poly Mustangs put their five game winning streak on the line in Berkeley.

The Mustangs playing against the Cal Bears tonight. It’s a rematch for a couple of Paso Roblans.

Former bearcat Mark Armstrong plays for Cal Poly. He had a big game last Tuesday. Driving in four runs in the Poly’s victory over Santa Clara.

Dylan Beavers plays in the outfield for the Bears. Last season he hit a lot of homers. He led the PAC-12 in home runs. Dylan leads the Cal Bears in homers this season.

Two weeks ago, the Mustangs beat the Bears 14-4. They play again at five this afternoon in Berkeley.

In the NCAA basketball championship, Kansas came from behind to beat North Carolina 72-69.