In Sports 04.10.2023

The Atascadero baseball team hosting the Atascadero Easter tournament. They play Everett Alvarez at ten this morning.

Tomorrow, they play a double header, Marysville at ten tomorrow morning, and Yreka at four.

The Greyhounds off to a good start.

They’re 11-4 so far this season.

Friday afternoon, they lost to Dos Pueblos in Goleta. 5-0.

The Bearcats play later this week in the central coast baseball classic.

Shandon is at home against Coast Union next Tuesday, April 18th. Coast Union has a couple girls on their team. Emily Reed and Andrea Aguilar play in the outfield for the Broncos.

John Ram won the masters.

The Spaniard wins 3.2 million dollars.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka tied for second. They each get 1.6 million dollars.

Xander Schauffele with former Greyhound Austin Harris as caddie was tenth. Xander Shauffele wins $486 thousand.