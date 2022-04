The Cal Poly baseball team took two out of three from Cal State Long Beach over the weekend.

The Mustangs won Friday night’s game 4-1.

Saturday, the Dirtbags clobbered the Mustangs 28-2

Yesterday the Mustangs won 10-7.

The Mustangs are 7-2 in the Big West, 20-12 overall.

They’ve won 13 of their last 16 games. They are tied with Cal State Bakersfield for second in the Big West.

UC Santa Barbara is in first place with a record of 10-2.