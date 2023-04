The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Everett Alvarez of Salinas 6-0. Chase Viale threw a one hitter for the Greyhounds. The Greyhounds are now 12-4 for the season.

Today, the Greyhounds play Marysville at ten this morning, and the Yreka Miners at 4.

The Miners fueled by pastry from the Yreka bakery, which is a palindrome.

The Greyhounds hosting several teams in the Atascadero Easter tournament.

The Paso Robles Bearcats play in the central coast baseball classic later this week.