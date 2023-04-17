In Sports 04.17.2023

The Atascadero high school baseball team keeps winning.

The Greyhounds won all five games last week, beating Orcutt Academy in both games of a double header Saturday, 27-0 and 20-2. They’re now 7-1 in conference. 17-4 overall.

Paso Robles beat La Quinta 6-3 on Thursday evening. They host San Luis Obispo for a double header this coming Saturday.

Templeton lost to Atascadero 13-0 last Wednesday.

They’ll host St. Joseph for a double header on Saturday.

Shandon will host Coast Union tomorrow afternoon at 3:30.