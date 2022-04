The Cal Poly baseball team took two out of three from UC Irvine over the weekend.

They lost Thursday night 7-1.

Then beat the Anteaters 4-3 Friday, and 7-6 Saturday.

The Mustangs improve to 9-3 in the Big West.

Good for second place.

They are 22-13 overall.

They’ll host the Stanford Cardinal tomorrow night at Cal Poly.