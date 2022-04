The Cal Poly Mustangs hosted 7th ranked Stanford in college baseball last night.

The Cardinal jumped out to a 9-1 lead, but the Mustangs came back in the late innings. Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong with a pinch hit ground out which drove in a run in the rally.

Unfortunately, the rally fell short. The final score, Stanford 10, Cal Poly 8.

Stanford improves to 21-11 for the season.

Cal Poly falls to 22-14.

The Mustangs will host UC Riverside this weekend for a three game series.