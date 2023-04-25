In Sports 04.25.2023

This afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats host Righetti at 4:30 at the high school. The Warriors are 17-6 for the season.

In major league baseball,

The Giants shut out the Cardinals 4-0.

The Athletics beat the Angels 11-10.

The Orioles beat the Red Sox 5-4.

The Twins beat the Yankees 6-1

Incidentally, Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo is now playing at Wichita, the Twins double a minor league team. Brooks is hitting .263 at Wichita. He was drafted by the Twins after graduating from Cal Poly.

The Dodgers begin a series at Pittsburgh this afternoon our time.