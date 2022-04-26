In Sports 04.26.2022

The Cal Poly Mustangs traveling today to take on Santa Clara in a Tuesday night game.

But they’re still talking about Saturday’s game in Riverside. In the top of the 11th inning with the score tied 3-3 coach Larry Lee put in former Bearcat Mark Armstrong to pinch-hit. He stroked a double to right field, which drove in a run and made the score 4-3. And that was the final score, Mark Armstrong of Paso Robles driving in the winning run in the top of the 11th inning.

Tonight the Mustangs play the Broncos at Santa Clara.

This weekend, they host Santa Barbara. The Gaucho’s lead the Big West.