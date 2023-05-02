In Sports 05.02.2023

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team travels to Lompoc today to play Cabrillo.

The teams are tied in the ocean league with identical 10-2 league records.

Over all, Atascadero is 20-5. Cabrillo is 20-4.

Weather permitting they’ll play at 6:30 this evening in Lompoc. And they’ll play again Friday afternoon at Atascadero high school.

IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL,

The Dodgers beat the Phillies yesterday, 13-4.

The Astros beat the Giants 7-3.

The Padres beat the Reds 8-3.

The Guardians beat the Yankees 3-2.